Huntsville business shifts gears for Mother's Day weekend sales during coronavirus

Mother's Day is this Sunday and celebrations will look different for all of us.

WAAY 31 spoke with a small business owner about how she switched gears to make sure she could sell a gift that could be given while also practicing social distancing.

At Southern Brit Boutique they’ve set up a succulent bar for those who want to make a gift for their loved ones.

All you have to do is pick a mug and your succulent and you’re on your way and the owner has provided hand sanitizer and gloves for your safety.

"We just had to look at ways to meet customer needs. People are looking for maybe different things than they were last year like the masks and the fancy masks," said Jenny Cleary.

Cleary is the owner of Southern Brit Boutique and she told us for Mother's Day this year she wanted to offer customers something low maintenance, to help keep everyone germ-free.

Her solution is a succulent bar.

"We'll try and maintain social distancing by just doing something that people can get involved in and come out together and do it and just have fun with it," said Cleary.

Cleary said her sales have been impacted during the stay at home and safer at home orders.

The store is still only allowed to operate at 50% capacity and she hopes people remember to be safe as more businesses reopen.

"Hopefully people will be sensible and we can just continue to move forward as a city and get back to work," she said.

For Southern Brit Boutique a lot of their inventory is online and you can check them out on facebook.

Other small businesses we talked to said their stores will be open and you can also shop online for your mothers day needs this weekend.