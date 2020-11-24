Huntsville business owners eager to apply for Revive Plus grant

The application for Alabama's Revive Plus COVID-19 Relief grant is open for small businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second wave of funding the state is awarding to small businesses from the CARES Act fund.

Those eligible can receive up to $20,000.

The coronavirus has caused many business owners to make the tough decision to close their doors for good. Morgan Stanfill, owner of Kendry Collection Boutique, said receiving any amount from the Revive Plus grant will help keep things running smoothly.

“To be able to stay open would just mean the world to me," said Stanfill.

Stanfill didn't apply for the first grant because she believed there were other businesses that were in more need than her own, but as the pandemic continued to drag on and she was faced with different setbacks, Stanfill quickly applied for the Revive Plus grant for her Huntsville business.

“I decided to apply for this one to basically just recoup any cost that I could and then it doesn’t stop. You still have to pay rent, you still have to pay bills and all that stuff," said Stanfill.

Fire and Spice was awarded the first grant and Huntsville restaurant owner, Thomas Poux, applied for this newest one, too.

“It’s just going to help make sure that we keep the doors open," said Poux.

Fire and Spice's food truck is the main aspect of business that's been impacted, but Poux said with the restaurant's slower months ahead and the uncertainty of the pandemic, if awarded this grant, it will help him keep all his employees working.

“We don’t know what is going to happen in a few weeks, we could be back to just doing dine out, dine-out only and no dining in. So, at least we will have that as a cushion," he said.

Both businesses have not had to let anyone go because of the pandemic, and both owners said receiving this grant will help ensure they can continue having their full staff.