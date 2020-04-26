Huntsville business owner has plan for when economy reopens

Whenever the state does re-open Huntsville city leaders often discuss the "new normal".

Healthcare professionals say we need to disinfect and clean more now than ever... especially restaurants.

WAAY-31 spoke with one restaurant owner who says he's thankful to the community for stepping up and helping out during this time and has a way to keep people at a distance and still able to enjoy food and and drinks.

The co-owner of Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza told us he has a plan in place to keep everything wiped down and clean.

If Alabama allows all businesses to reopen this Thursday, he has a surprise in store for customers as well...and it involves beer and wine in the purple cup district.

"Earth and Stone, our original place is located inside Yellow Hammer Brewery and during the pandemic Yellow Hammer has switched some of their operations to producing hand sanitizer," said Stan Stinson.

Stan Stinson is the co-owner of Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza.

Thanks to another local business, he's been able to provide hand sanitizer to his staff for free.

He told WAAY-31 Yellow Hammer will continue donating it while its needed

But pizza isn't the only thing Stinson is serving!

He has another business ready to open and it's called Self Serve Drinkery.

It's just what you think: a self serve tap room... with gloves and hand sanitizer to create a contact-less way to get items.

"Once a customer goes through and pours their beer and wine, we're going to come back and clean everything, sanitize everything just to make sure everybody understands that it's going to be safe," he said.

He was strategic to place it in the purple cup district, because people can grab their drink and walk around and don't have to stay inside.

You also place an electronic fob on your ID to get your drinks at the taps.

In the meantime, Stinson says he's patiently awaiting the economy to re-open.

"Looking forward to people getting back to normal. I think that the American spirit is resilient and i'd like to see everybody come together," he said.

Right now, Self Serve Drinkery is closed, but Stinson told WAAY-31 Earth Stone and Wood Fired Pizza is still open for curbside pickup and delivery.

Stinson also told us they have been working with their vendors and other companies across North Alabama to help them keep stocked up on cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.