Huntsville business owner expands clothing brand to masks

One local business owner wants to help people show off their personality while masking up.

Mayflower Garcia is the owner of the clothing brand A Cute Angle, which now focuses on making masks.

"For me, I like the double meaning that is like A Cute Angle can be translated as a beautiful perspective to things, as not only the masks of having many, many options if you want to express yourself, not be like the others,” Garcia said. “I really like that it's something just kind of nerdy, too. It's like A Cute Angle is a mathematical thing. It's something funny to me personally."

The name A Cute Angle is a nod to Garcia’s personal interests, as she is currently studying to be an aerospace engineer. She likes to create masks that incorporate her personality, which also appeals to many of her customers.

"I think most of my clients are millennials, people who are younger, 20 or 30 years old because I do a lot of nerdy-style things like Harry Potter. Many of my masks are Gryffindor, Quidditch, Ravenclaw," Garcia said.

She also makes masks with a variety of other patterns, including sports teams like Alabama and Auburn. Garcia makes others that showcase her Chicana identity, which are popular among other Mexican Americans in the community.

"When I sell my serape-style masks or something like a lottery, they like it because it's not something they see here, especially in Alabama," Garcia said.

A Cute Angle began in October 2019 when people became interested in the costumes Garcia made for her children. When the pandemic hit, Garcia expanded her business to masks and officially started selling them in September.

Garcia hopes to open an Etsy store soon and expand her business to backpacks. Her masks are currently sold at popup markets and she will be a vendor at this weekend’s Holiday Market at MidCity.

For more information, visit A Cute Angle’s Facebook page.