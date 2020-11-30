Huntsville business owner encourages people to shop local on Cyber Monday

A lot of shoppers are taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals, and big-box stores' websites aren't the only ones offering to save you money.

WAAY 31 spoke with a Huntsville business owner who is encouraging people to shop local, even online.

Refuge Boutique is an online store, and like many others, they're offering discounts for Cyber Monday. Jess Smith, owner of Refuge Boutique, said shopping locally has a huge impact on people like her.

“Shopping local, any store, not just mine, is supporting someone’s dream, like this is, like, what keeps us going,” said Smith.

Refuge Boutique opened in 2020 and since its launch day, Smith has been active on the boutique's social media. She said this makes her boutique more personal to customers than department stores.

I’m so excited to do it and you’re talking to me," Smith said. "Like, Macy’s, you don’t know who you’re talking to. It could be there’s no telling how many people work for them, so you’re talking to me, a small business owner.”

The boutique's social media accounts receive a lot of questions about sizing, and Smith said another reason to shop locally is because the stores show regular people with all different body types.

“I can like talk and be like, ‘I wear this size and I'm this tall’ because there’s so many models online that are 6'3" and you’re like, ‘I don’t know anyone that’s 6'3".'"

She said Black Friday shopping was a success and hopes Cyber Monday will continue the trend.

Smith said she felt opening an online boutique during the pandemic was a perfect time because not as many people are shopping in stores.