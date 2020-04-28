Huntsville barbershop owner disappointed business must stay closed during new coronavirus order

We are hearing from a local barbershop owner who hoped Tuesday was the day when he could flip the sign on his store from closed to open.

Instead, he learned barbershops are still one of many businesses that must remain closed, according to Gov. Kay Ivey's "Safer at Home Order" to fight coronavirus.

"I still have to pay the rent here, I still have to pay for bills for some of the items I've purchased in my business, and those numbers are stacking up," Mike Sales, owner of Mike and Bill's Barbershop, said.

Sales says his barbershop has served the people of Huntsville since 2005, but Governor Ivey's stay-at-home order forced him to shut down more than 3 weeks ago. That order is set to expire Thursday afternoon, and sales was hoping for good news.

"I really was because you know the more you sit at home the more you start to really have some resentment, and harbor some anger and frustration," Sales said.

The new, safer-at-home order will go into effect Thursday and last until May 15. Some retail stores can reopen, but stores like barbershops must remain closed. Sales wants people to put this into perspective.

"An income really means something, if you don't have it coming in, I want you to put yourself in my shoes, not having to work, and see how it feels," Sales said.

But he tries to remain positive, looking forward to the future, when his customers return. Sales knows plenty of people will be needing a haircut and says let the pros handle it.

"Don't cut your hair people, wait for the barber shop to open!" Sales said.

It's unclear when businesses like barbershops and gyms will be allowed to reopen once the safer-at-home order expires next month.