Huntsville bar says it’s closing until coronavirus numbers drop

A Huntsville bar says it is closing “for the next 2-3 weeks” due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the area.

BarVista, 435 Williams Ave., said on its Facebook page that it is doing so out of a “duty to protect our employees and customers.”

“We look forward to serving you as soon as the cases drop to a level we are comfortable with,” the post said.

As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports that, since March, 996 positive cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Madison County, and six people have died.

See BarVista’s complete Facebook page post below: