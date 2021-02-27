Huntsville bar manager hopes Johnson & Johnson vaccine can allow for faster rollout

Right now, most of Alabama is still in phase 1-B for distribution of the current vaccines.

The J&J vaccine may speed up the process of getting to the 1-C group and beyond, even sooner.

WAAY-31 spoke with a local bar manager on what this means for her and her team.

The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will allow more people to get vaccinated as we prepare to move into phase 1-C.

That includes people like Mandy Evanko who's a manager at Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint.

She told us she's ready for the ball to get rolling so everyone can enjoy themselves safely.

"We're essential workers as well and not a lot of people see that, but a lot of people get tired of cooking at home and they want to go out and eat or grab a beer or something and that's what we're here for," said Evanko.

Mandy Evanko is the manager at Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint and, like most of us, she's still waiting for her turn to be vaccinated.

That' because she's apart of group 1-C which includes those who work in areas like transportation, food service, shelter and housing and public safety.

During Saturday evening, the FDA approved the emergency use of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine...making it the third one available in the U.S. after Moderna and Pfizer.

One of the major differences is that this one only requires one dose instead of two.

Research shows that just one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 85% effective against the most severe COVID-19 illness.

With the emergency ruling, the company is hoping to help bring a total of 100,000,000 doses to the states by this summer.

Evanko says as we continue to wait to get everyone vaccinated... she and other managers will do what they can to keep everyone safe.

"Not only are we dealing with our safety and our health, but we also have to take extra precautions to make sure our customers are safe too," she said.

WAAY-31 reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health for specifics on how these vaccines will be allocated in the state and they say they're still working through that process.