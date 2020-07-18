Huntsville bar and restaurant says mask mandate is helping business

The statewide mask mandate has only been in effect for a couple of days, but businesses in Madison county have been adjusting to a similar order for about a week and a half.

WAAY-31 spoke with a manager in Huntsville about how the order has helped his business start to feel like the pre-pandemic days.

Everyone is required wear a mask and the manager here at The Brass Tap says it's actually helping to keep his restaurant busy.

He says this week was the best week he's had in awhile.

"I was surprised. I'm thinking maybe because people feel safer coming out because they know everyone around them is going to have a mask on so maybe that has something to do with it," said Harold Smith.

Harold Smith is the manager at The Brass Tap.

He told us he's seen more people coming in and dining, especially this weekend, and he thinks the masking ordinance is to thank.

At the bar, they do live music performances where folks can sit out on the patio.

Smith says they're also thinking of ways to bring back their trivia night, but may hold off to be safe.

"Kind of want to wait until we get back to full capacity, when we have more seating areas so we can accommodate more people because those kind of events tend to draw more people in," he said.

Smith told us he doesn't want to get to a point where they have to turn people away...because right now, businesses can only operate at 50% their original capacity.

But he's thankful to see more people every day and night.

"It makes us feel good... It makes us feel like maybe things are maybe turning around for the better, for us and everyone else," he said.

The statewide mask mandate is in effect until July 31st unless it gets extended.