Huntsville YMCA employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Heart of the Valley YMCA announced Friday that an employee of the Downtown Express YMCA tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Downtown Express YMCA, 101 Church St., will be closed Saturday to allow for extensive cleaning and disinfecting by our professional cleaning company.

It will re-open at noon Sunday.

All members that were present in the facility from noon to 3:30 p.m. on May 26 are being notified by the YMCA.

According to the YMCA:

The employee last worked Tuesday, May 26, became symptomatic on May 27 and was tested. YMCA pandemic protocols were followed, and the employee notified the YMCA that they had tested positive. We have confirmed that during their entire shift, the employee had worn a face mask and adhered to our social distancing standards.

After interviewing the staff member, at no point did they have prolonged contact of 15 minutes or longer within a six-foot perimeter with members. This is one of the standards used by the Centers for Disease Control to determine whether or not an individual is at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

Since the individual’s shift ended, the Downtown Express YMCA has been deep-cleaned and disinfected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights by a third-party professional cleaning company and continually by staff during hours when the YMCA was open.

If you used the Downtown Express YMCA on May 26 and have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to Kevin Walker, Downtown Express YMCA Executive Director, at kevin.walker@ymcahuntsville.org or 256-319-9622.