Huntsville Veteran's Home employees, residents experiencing coronavirus symptoms will be tested

The State Department of Veteran's Affairs told WAAY 31 everyone who experiences coronavirus symptons at the Floyd Tut State Veterans Home in Huntsville will be tested.

Right now, there are no reported cases at the facility.

The spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Bob Horton, said the National Guard sent a specialized unit to disinfect residents' rooms, common areas, administrative offices, and hallways at the home on Thursday.

Now local governments are getting involved, too, after an outbreak at an Alexander City facility killed 8 residents..

Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said they will continue to assist the staff at Tut Fann and other facilities that need help. He said they're in constant communication with nursing homes around Madison County.

"It's that coordinating piece between the department of health and our local nursing homes, and we're making an effort to do all we can for them," Birdwell said.

Horton said that as of Friday nobody is experiencing symptoms.