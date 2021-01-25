Huntsville Veterans Affairs Clinic expands who can get the coronavirus vaccine

The Huntsville Veterans Affairs Clinic is expanding its coronavirus vaccine clinic.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, the clinic at 500 Markaview Road NW will administer the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday. The operating hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The vaccines are for veterans 65 years and older by appointment only.

Veterans that receive their health care at the Huntsville VA Clinic, Guntersville CBOC and the Shoals Area (Florence) CBOC can schedule an appointment at the vaccine clinic in Huntsville.

To schedule an appointment, call the Huntsville VA Clinic at 256-533-8477 or send a message to your provider online at My HealtheVet.

If you are a veteran younger than 65 years old and want the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, you can complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey here or call the Huntsville VA Outpatient Clinic to complete a patient interest note.

Find more information from the Department of Veteran Affairs here.