Huntsville Veterans Affair COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now open

Tuesday the Huntsville Veterans Affair (V.A.) Clinic had its first mass vaccine clinic. 180 veterans in North Alabama who are 65 and older rolled up their sleeves to get the first dose of the Phizer vaccine.

People at the clinic told WAAY 31 the expansion of the vaccine clinic gives them hope.

“I’m waiting to get back to normal. This has been a long year. I hope this thing settles everything down and curves go down, and everybody gets back to work," said veteran Larry Bossong.

On Tuesday, Bossong was one of the 180 veterans in North Alabama to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The V.A.'s Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare in Birmingham, Stacy Vasquez, said veterans have always been leaders, and the number of veterans wanting to get the vaccine shows just that.

“I can’t think of a bad situation that’s happened in the United States where veterans haven’t been at the forefront in some way, of providing security, or peace keeping, or fighting for our constitution, all of those things," she said. "This is a great chance for veterans to say, ‘you know what, we’re going to lead by example, and we’re going to get the vaccine, and really show folks that this can help solve the problem.”

The Huntsville V.A. clinic is giving the COVID-19 vaccine to 180 veterans every weekday, on an appointment only basis. Jack Byrd was another veteran eager to get the vaccine, and is glad it's another opportunity to serve our country.

“I came last week and told them to sign me up. I’ve been waiting for it," he said.

If you're a veteran who is younger than 65 and would like to get the vaccine, you can fill out an interest survey and the V.A. will reach out to you once you're eligible to get the vaccine.