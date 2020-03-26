Huntsville Utilities waiving late fees as part of coronavirus response

Huntsville Utilities announced Thursday it is waiving fees for late payments on bills due on or after March 16, 2020, until further notice.

The utility previously announced it was temporarily stopping suspensions of service for non-payment as a way to help customers deal with coronavirus.

The news release also says:

Customers are reminded they are responsible for electricity, natural gas, and water used during this time and should make every attempt to pay, if possible, even a partial payment.

If you are experiencing a financial hardship due to the circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID19 (loss of income/employment, etc.), please contact our Customer Service Center as soon as possible at 256.535.1200.

As previously announced, the public lobby at our Spragins Street location is closed until further notice. Business can still be conducted with Huntsville Utilities via our website (hsvutil.org), our mobile app, our self-service kiosks, and by phone at 256-535-1200.