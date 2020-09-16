Huntsville Urgent Care bringing rapid antigen testing

It’s getting a lot easier to find rapid coronavirus tests across North Alabama.

They’re now available at Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care locations in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Florence, and Muscle Shoals.

And you can show up with or without an appointment.

If you're experiencing coronavirus symptoms, they’ll swab the front of your nose and get you the results before you walk out.

"The antigen tests for proteins in the virus as a patient is symptomatic we know they have more viral replication and shedding more proteins found in the virus and that's what makes the rapid antigen test so sensitive," said Dr. Michael Browning, chief medical officer for the Urgent Care Team.

He told us the rapid antigen testing is needed because it can quickly control the spread of the coronavirus and provides accurate test results.

Browning told us rapid tests and everyone getting a flu shot can help doctors diagnose you and stop the spread of a possible "twin-demic".

"It'll decrease the intensity and the length of symptoms that you're having and therefore it may make it easier for your health care provider who's trying to help you delineate between the illness that you have. It may be able to help them understand it may not be the flu it may be corona," he said.

The cost of the test is $170 and will be billed to your insurance company or you can pay the amount at the urgent care facility.