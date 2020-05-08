Huntsville Sports Commission estimates $4 million loss from coronavirus cancellations

The Huntsville Sports Commission reports at least 10 event cancellations or postponements due to coronavirus.

The commission says these events, not including the Huntsville Championship postponement, had a combined projected economic impact of about $4 million. It says that translated to a loss of about 8,191 hotel room nights.

Huntsville's cancelled or postponed events include the CCSA Volleyball Championship, Tennessee State Water Polo Championship, AHSAA State Soccer Playoffs, National Fast Pitch Tournament, AAU Girls State Basketball Tournament, Adult Alabama 3.0 & 4.0 State Championships, Andy Jackson Softball Showcase, Huntsville Invitational Lacrosse Tournament and the Rocket City Basketball Invitational.