The Huntsville Sports Commission reports at least 10 event cancellations or postponements due to coronavirus.
The commission says these events, not including the Huntsville Championship postponement, had a combined projected economic impact of about $4 million. It says that translated to a loss of about 8,191 hotel room nights.
Huntsville's cancelled or postponed events include the CCSA Volleyball Championship, Tennessee State Water Polo Championship, AHSAA State Soccer Playoffs, National Fast Pitch Tournament, AAU Girls State Basketball Tournament, Adult Alabama 3.0 & 4.0 State Championships, Andy Jackson Softball Showcase, Huntsville Invitational Lacrosse Tournament and the Rocket City Basketball Invitational.
Related Content
- Huntsville Sports Commission estimates $4 million loss from coronavirus cancellations
- Huntsville St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid coronavirus fears
- Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled
- Morgan County Commission approves state of emergency due to coronavirus
- Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak
- Marshall County Commission to hold emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus
- Madison County Commission chairman talks post-coronavirus economy
- Alabama district attorneys asking state for $8 million to cover coronavirus losses
- Huntsville-Madison County libraries remaining open, canceling public events due to coronavirus
- Huntsville Havoc owner hopeful for normal season after coronavirus cancels 2020 campaign