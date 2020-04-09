Huntsville Police: Here’s what to do if people are violating the coronavirus stay at home order

One of the most common questions we’re getting at WAAY 31 is who to call if you see people breaking social distancing guidelines.

We went to Huntsville Police to get the answer.

(See all the rules here)

Police said the problem isn’t people playing outside.

It’s when they go inside and too many people are standing too close to one another.

"Family at the home having a barbeque outside versus having a large birthday party at the house... So we do want people to call but we want them to use a little discernment," said Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman.

He said most people are doing a good job keeping a six-foot distance from others, especially with such nice weather.

But they do get some complaints about more than 10 people inside a non-essential business - most of them about parties.

"We do want to know about it so we can break those up and educate people on what they need to do," said Johnson.

Johnson said officers will check out complaints and warn people the first time.

The second time, you can be fined almost $500.

But this hasn’t happened yet.

And, the rules are the same for homes and businesses.

"Alabama, and especially Huntsville as a whole, we're slowly coming out of this. We need people to continue to do what they're doing. It's working. Please continue and help us by doing that and its possible things like this health order could be lifted soon," Johnson said.

Johnson said Huntsville Police have only received a handful of complaints since the stay in shelter order started Saturday.

If you think a business or house is violating the health order, call police at 722-7100.