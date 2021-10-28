Huntsville Parks & Recreation celebrate Halloween early in a safe and effective way

In an effort to allow kids to have a safe and fun Halloween activity ahead of the weekend, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is hosting some spooky festive events Thursday night at most of their centers.

WAAY 31 spoke with the city about why this option is here and how it's actually a dual message.

Cavalry Hill Community Center hosted their Fall Festival, and inside, you’ll see Halloween decorations all over. There's haunted halls, several different games and even a trunk or treat.

Organizers know that last year, Halloween looked very different, and because of the possible influx of kids who may be out and about this weekend, the City of Huntsville wanted to do something that allowed children to get the same holiday feel, but on a smaller and safer scale.

The Parks and Rec superintendent told us visitors will get an experience like no other.

"During Covid, a lot of people don't know what the new normal is," said David Delisser. "So, we're trying to make sure we do things safe and family friendly, and try to get kids back out, engaging with each other, engaging with our staff. Our staff is just ready to get back and do full programming."

Cavalry Hill isn't the only center with an event like this — events were also held at Optimist, Johnson Legacy and Fern Bell rec centers from 6–9 p.m. Thursday.

David Delisser said he hopes this will get more people back into their community rec centers as they continue to promote a safe place for kids.