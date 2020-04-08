Huntsville non-profits providing free housing for nurses

On Tuesday, two Huntsville non-profits were hard at work putting the final touches on a home that will house some of the people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's so much uncertainty going on right now, and we don't want them to have to continue to live with that uncertainty of what they might be taking home," Briana Walter, with Recentered, said.

This is why Briana and Josh Walter's non-profit, Recentered, along with Strong Tower, a ministry that's part of the Huntsville Dream Center, decided to provide housing for women nurses who want to isolate from their families during the coronavirus crisis. They said it means a lot to be able to help the nurses during this time.

"Hope is contagious. This virus is contagious, and we've been given hope," Josh Walter said. "Because we have that hope, we are able to share that hope and bless some people," he said.

The home will be able to accommodate five nurses. They'll be able to stay there for as long as they need, free of charge. The organizations are also stocking the home with cleaning supplies and a full pantry. They said it means a lot to be able to help the nurses during this time, and it's important for them to make sure the nurses feel at home.

"It was very, very important for us to make this house feel very homey," Kristi Haley, with Strong Towers Ministries, said. "I know how I would feel if I had to leave my family and go stay somewhere and not knowing when this crisis is going to be over, how long they're going to be here, how long we're going to deal with this."

The non-profits said they have more space to expand, but are hoping they get community support so they'll be able to take in as many nurses as possible. The first move-in is set for Wednesday. They said they already had a couple of other nurses reach out to them for their help.