Huntsville Museum of Art sets plan to re-open, limit guests after coronavirus

Huntsville Museum of Art

Guests exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus or who have a fever will not be admitted to the museum.

Posted: May 22, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Museum of Art will reopen its galleries to its membership Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, and will open to the general public on Tuesday, June 2, the museum announced Friday afternoon.

Here's more from the announcement:

New policies and procedures will be implemented to best protect guests and staff members and to comply with the State of Alabama’s amended Safer at Home order and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Guests exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus or who have a fever will not be admitted to the museum. The museum will also be limiting the number of guests in the gallery to 35 people per hour.

Museum Executive Director Christopher Madkour says the new policies are vital to a safe reopening.

“We take the health and safety of our guests and staff very seriously,” said Madkour. “We have implemented strict sanitizing procedures while closed, and we will continue to maintain a clean and safe environment for all as we reopen.”

In addition, the Museum will be implementing special hours to better serve members ages 60 and older. Senior hours will take place on Tuesday, May 26 through Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

In compliance with CDC standards and the recommendations of state government officials, the Museum will be thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing high traffic areas such as the lobby, restrooms, classrooms, and other high contact surfaces throughout the day. Hand sanitizer that kills 99.99 percent of germs that cause common illnesses will also be available, and guests will be encouraged to wash their hands following CDC guidelines.

All staff members will be wearing face masks and gloves while interacting with guests, and protective shields have been installed at the guest service desk to protect staff members and guests.

Guests will be required to wear masks, and to maintain the 6-foot distance recommended by the CDC while in the galleries. Guests are also asked to cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue and to properly dispose of the tissue in the trash.

The Museum Academy has adopted new policies and procedures to protect all students and instructors during classes and activities. Students will not be permitted if they have a fever or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and all staff, instructors, and students will be required to wear masks during classes.

Laura E. Smith, Director of Education/Museum Academy says classrooms will be thoroughly sanitized following each class and throughout the day and hand sanitizer will be made available.

“The Huntsville Museum of Art Academy is actively monitoring and structuring summer workshops, classes, and camps based on the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines in response to COVID-19,” said Smith. “The Museum Academy has implemented new procedures to provide a safe and creative environment for all ages. I welcome you to join us this summer to create, discover, and explore the visual arts.”

Guests can find the latest updates to Museum’s policies by visiting the COVID-19 response page at hsvmuseum.org

