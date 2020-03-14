Huntsville, Madison mayors seek state of emergency declarations to fight coronavirus

The mayors the cities of Madison and Huntsville in Madison County are asking for states of emergency to be declared.

In Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle is requesting that the city council declare a three-week State of Emergency to allow the city to act quickly and take appropriate action, as needed, to protect the community against the spread of coronavirus.

The Huntsville City Council will hold a special called meeting at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1st Floor Council Chambers of City Hall, 308 Fountain Circle, to discuss the matter.

In Madison, Mayor Paul Finley is making the same request of his counil

The Madison City Council will hold a special called meeting to vote on the request at 2 p.m. Monday in Conference Room 130 at City Hall, 100 Hughes Road.

