Huntsville-Madison County libraries remaining open, canceling public events due to coronavirus

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will be canceling all library programs, events and meeting reservations at its 12 locations starting on Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.

More from the release:

The programs the library holds regularly – like story times, classes, movies, and book club meetings – will not take place.

We are canceling reservations made by local groups to use our public meeting spaces for community gatherings, as well as our study rooms at the Downtown and Madison branches.

Finally, we are suspending our outreach work of taking story times, puppet shows, and other services into the public schools and community centers.

All 12 locations will remain open to check out materials and use public computers. We are taking extra cleaning precautions with our public spaces.

