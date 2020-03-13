Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center temporarily closed due to concerns about coronavirus

The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center closed Friday at noon due to concerns about coronavirus.
The center will remain closed through April 3, with the exception of Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Care.
The closing effects Rock Steady Boxing and Parkinson's Voice, along with the senior centers in Gurley, Madison, New Market, New Hope and New Sharon. It also impacts SAIL classes at Fern Bell Park Recreation Center.
The center says reopening on April 6 will be reevaluated based on community conditions.
