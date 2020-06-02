Huntsville-Madison County NAACP President looking forward to Wednesday protest

WAAY 31 is hearing from the Huntsville-Madison County NAACP President, as the organization prepares to host a protest Wednesday in Big Spring Park.

The event will be just 48 hours after more than 700 people gathered in downtown Huntsville to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The local NAACP chapter doesn't know how many people will show up at Wednesday's protest, but expect it to be peaceful. Local law enforcement expect another big crowd, similar to what they saw on Monday.

"I can't imagine how one man can do another one that way, you take three people to hold down an individual, and allow another to put his knee in his neck and squeeze until the life flows out of him," Jerry Burnet, Huntsville-Madison County NAACP President, said.

Burnet says this is why on Wednesday, the local NAACP chapter will host a peaceful protest in Big Spring Park at 5 PM. He calls the video of George Floyd being killed at the hands of police officers in Minnesota "disgusting," and says the voices of so many must be heard.

"The people have seen so much over a period of time, till they're just fed up with it," Burnet said.

Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office will both be present for Wednesday's protest to make sure everything stays safe and peaceful.

Monday's protest ended with police using what they call a chemical gas, when people would not leave almost two hours after the event was set to end. A few of them attempted to cause destruction.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray expects more outsiders to come to protests. They can't control who comes to these public events.

"These groups move around, and as you've seen what's happened in Birmingham and Montgomery, and you're about to see more people come into Huntsville now, they'll be bringing in the exact same tactics. The rocks, the rocks will be put into socks and the socks will be used to take out windows," Chief McMurray said.

Huntsville Police are utilizing technology, like drones, to get a look at protests from the sky, and monitor the event. Burnet hopes the big take away Wednesday is to make sure to vote, another form of exercising a powerful voice.

"If we're going to have real change, we're going to have to change policies. In order to change policies, we're going to have to change political leaders," Burnet said.

The protest is set to begin at 5 PM at the east side of Big Sprink Park. Local law enforcement called in extra deputies and officers to help monitor the protest.