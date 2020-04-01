Huntsville Junior High School teacher tests positive for coronavirus

A teacher at Huntsville Junior High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Huntsville City School System.

According to a news release, the system notified families and staff members at the school.

This is the second Huntsville City School system employee to test positive for coronavirus.

The last known date the teacher was at school was March 16, according to the release.

More from the release:

Families are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus including fever, dry cough, body aches and shortness of breath.

Additionally, families are recommended to continue practicing social distancing by remaining at home unless it involves work or obtaining essential items such as food and medicine. Anyone exhibiting one or more of these symptoms should call a medical professional immediately.

Any HCS families who receive a positive test for COVID-19 are asked to contact HCS Nursing Coordinator, Andrea Penn, by emailing Andrea.Penn@hsv-K12.org.