Huntsville International Airport sees more travelers ahead of the holidays

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges people to not travel for the holidays, ABC News reports more than 3 million people have taken flights since Friday, and Sunday is expected to be the busiest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Employees at Huntsville International Airport told WAAY 31 they are seeing more people traveling, but it's not nearly as many as previous years.

WAAY 31 spoke with travelers who want to be with loved ones for Thanksgiving. They said they're more excited to finally be with loved ones than they are nervous to be traveling during a pandemic.

Mary Noerr hasn't seen her son since Christmas, so she said she wasn't going to let even the coronavirus keep them apart.

"No one should be alone on the holidays and I certainly don’t want my son to be by himself," said Noerr.

Employees with the airport want people to feel safe to travel for the holidays, so they've added more safety precautions like social distancing markers throughout the airport, increased cleaning protocols and more contactless flight check-ins.

“I’m very happy that the airlines are running enough, I mean I know they still have to take the precautions but at least I get to see him," said Noerr.

Laura Wright flew from Richmond to North Alabama for her mothers 90th birthday. She is still concerned with flying, but felt it's safer than driving because of the airlines' safety measures and her own.

“I’m uncertain about it. I mean, I’m definitely, of course, wearing my mask and I have some gloves," said Wright. "I actually have an N-95 mask I may put on over this one, but it’s a 13-hour car trip and I was going to drive up until the day before.”

Even though Noel Beltran is driving home to Oklahoma to save money, he's flown since the pandemic began and said both options are nerve-racking.

“Going back home to see family, there’s that thought in the back of my mind, but also knowing that I'm going to get to see them, and knowing that they’re also safe brings some comfort in seeing one another," said Beltran.

Employees at Huntsville International Airport want people to know they are following all CDC guidelines to ensure your safety while at the airport.