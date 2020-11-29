Huntsville International Airport sees a lot of fliers for holiday weekend

As flights are continuing to make their way back with hundreds of people to Huntsville, we wanted to know how people are dealing with traveling during a pandemic.

WAAY-31 spoke with fliers at the Huntsville International Airport about their recent travels.

Not many people wanted to talk about their trips on camera., but there were a lot of people coming through the airport.

A few said they flew around the states for several different reasons:

Some for family and some for work, but they said they didn't want to miss the opportunity to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving...and social distancing and wearing a mask didn't stop them.

"I went to pick up my son from Dallas," said one guy.

Many people told us they flew by plane to go see their family and friends like this man, who went to Texas to pick up his son for the holidays.

At the airport, there's many signs to remind you to social distance, wear a mask and to sanitize as often as possible.

Some people think that's enough to keep you and everyone around you safe.

"Hang in there, support each other, make sure that family members take care of each other and protect yourself and you'll get through it," said another traveler.

This man had to travel for work but told us he'd definitely be going again for the holidays.

He told us every time he flies he feels safe because on all flights it's required to wear a mask, and on some flights, there's no middle seats.

He told us to stay safe, it's easy... just do these few things.

"Protect myself wear a mask, wash your hands, things like that," he said.

A representative from the Huntsville International Airport told us there have been flights all day and there's still a few coming in Sunday night.

They want you to be able to enjoy yourself, but be safe as you travel.