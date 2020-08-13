Huntsville Housing Authority assisting working parents with child care fees

The Huntsville Housing Authority confirmed it can help working parents with child care payments while children need to stay home for virtual learning.

WAAY 31 found out who qualifies for the money.

If you’re a parent or guardian and live in public housing in Huntsville you qualify to get your child care expenses paid.

All you have to do is find the right facility for you and bring your paperwork to the central office of the housing authority and they'll get you all squared away.

"I think it's really going to give our residents an opportunity to continue to work while they take care of some very needed childcare expenses, so I think it's going to be huge for our residents," said Antonio McGinnis, executive director of the Huntsville Housing Authority.

He said the group asked for funding from the CARES Act because all three public school systems in Madison county are starting the school year online only.

It means some parents need to find people to watch their children while they work.

McGinnis said the extra help is especially needed for people in public housing.

"All a parent would need to do is contact their property managers, if you're working, sign up for child care and we'll make sure everything we need to do to take care of the child care facility is done in-house. So basically all the parent has to do is continue to work and make sure they have their sign in sheets from their provider of childcare and we'll do the rest," he said.

McGinnis wants his community to know he’s there for them through such an unprecedented and stressful time.

"I want to encourage everyone to keep pushing. I know these are very unusual times. We're here to support and help as much as we can. Our doors are open and we're trying to become more transparent in our support for our residents and the community," he said.

McGinnis told us the money will only have you covered through October... but if someone needs assistance beyond that, HHA will try to work with you and get you the help you need.

McGinnis says he wants people to sign up as soon as possible and they'll be contacted within 5 days after submitting the paperwork to the office.