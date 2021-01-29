Huntsville Hospital's coronavirus vaccine clinic is now open every day

On Friday, Huntsville Hospital finished its second workweek of giving the COVID-19 shot, but starting Saturday, people in phase 1A and 1B can get the vaccine on weekends.

The Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital, Tracy Doughty, said the hospital's staff members wanted to meet the needs of the community and open the vaccine clinic 7 days a week.

“We stepped up to the challenge and answered the call," said Doughty.

He said they heard people saying they couldn't get to the clinic during weekdays, and Huntsville Hospital listened.

“Some people have transportation issues, or their children are working, or they’re working, so they have a weekend option, which we thought was best for our community, and the best for the patients," said Doughty.

Huntsville Hospital will continue to give 500 vaccines every day. Doughty said the staff at the hospital is dedicated to the community, and opening the clinic every day shows it.

"We feel that we are the community hospital, we’re the ones that will stand in the gap when no one else will, and we’re glad to do it," Doughty said. "We love doing it and our culture says the same thing about our employees who are volunteering to work on weekends and give their free time up to help at the clinic.“

The vaccine clinic is running on an appointment-only basis.