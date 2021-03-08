Huntsville Hospital's John Hunt Park clinic allocated 2,500 more coronavirus vaccines

Huntsville Hosptial's John Hunt Park is administering 2,500 more coronavirus vaccines this week, than last week.

It's administering roughly 1,000 vaccines a day at the clinic.

The allocation is split evenly among first and second doses, so about 500 people are getting their first doses and around 500 people are getting their second doses.

One vaccine recipient even said she felt like she had just won the lottery after getting her second dose.

"We're with students everyday, and so, we want to keep ourselves safe. We want to keep our colleagues safe and keep our families safe," said Laurie Rhonemus, 5th grade teacher at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary.

This weekend is the last Saturday and Sunday the vaccine clinic will administer coronavirus vaccines.