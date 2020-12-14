Huntsville Hospital to receive more than 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

Huntsville Hospital will receive its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

The first vaccine is set to be administered Wednesday morning to a frontline worker.

The Huntsville Hospital system will receive 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It's a two-dose vaccine, so one dose will be administered on day one and the second dose will be administered on day 21.

The hospital system is prepared to give out those two doses.

"Our team's been working very hard for the past week getting ready to be able to track them and put them in the state system and give them safely. So, we're ready to start doing that Wednesday," said Tracy Doughty, Senior Vice President of Huntsville Hospital Operations.

The state of Alabama is giving these doses to Huntsville Hospital for hospital employees, employees in the system and other hospitals in the region.

Huntsville Hospital says it will take two weeks to administer the first round of vaccines. It is currently working on determining which of the frontline workers will be getting the vaccine first.

They have to take into consideration people's schedules, so not too many people from the same shift or day get the vaccine in one department in case of a reaction to the vaccine.

"We're working here on our campus with our frontline employees and we know by groupings who will go. For example, the employees at the Fever and Flu Clinic, we know they're on the frontline of COVID every day. So, the manager there will pick out of the ones who want to go to make sure we're not getting five people off the same shift or the same day," Doughty said.

Huntsville Hospital employees that have had the virus are not being excluded from getting the vaccine.

Once Huntsville Hospital administers all the vaccines, they will order more from the state to continue giving the Pfizer vaccine. It says it will take two weeks to administer the first round of vaccines.