Huntsville Hospital will give 500 new doses of Pfizer vaccine each day

Huntsville Hospital is receiving an increased supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means around 2,500 people will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Starting Monday, about 500 people each day will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In addition to the 500 first doses, they'll be giving about 500 people their second dose of the vaccine as well.

Giving 1,000 doses a day is nothing Huntsville Hospital isn't used to. In fact, the hospital's Vice President of operations, Tracy Doughty, said they're hoping a mass vaccination clinic becomes a regular thing for them.

“We’re hoping as time goes on and more vaccine is produced, the state gets a larger allocation, and we can up our amount to whatever the state can give us," said Doughty. "We’re prepared to go back up to 2,000 doses a day. We can double the 500 a day easy.”

Doughty said the hospital has requested the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well. Until then, they will continue administering the Pfizer vaccine.