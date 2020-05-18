Huntsville Hospital updates visitation policy for caregivers, support persons

The Huntsville Hospital system updated its visitation guidelines for caregivers and support persons.

Caregivers or support persons must be 16 years or older, have their temperature checked, wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing and sanitize their hands frequently.

The hospital system is also using “password protection” for communication between staff and family members. This means patients will provide a password that will be used for identification.

Huntsville Hospital says a point of contact and a support plan will also be established upon admission. Communication will happen a minimum of once daily, if desired.

For patients without coronavirus, one support person is allowed. Adult surgery patients who stay overnight are allowed to have one person after the patient is in their room.

For end-of-life care, one to two people are allowed to be with the patient.

For patients with coronavirus, the hospital requires education on risk and personal protective equipment.

For pediatric patients, the hospital says the following guidelines must be followed:

o All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

o For non Covid-19 pediatric patients, two (2) parents/caregivers are able to support the child with only one (1) person at the bedside.

o Pediatric patients having surgery may be escorted with their parents into Pre-op, return to their vehicle for the procedure, and then called back to recovery when the surgery is completed.

For patients in maternity care, these guidelines are in place:

o All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

o For Non Covid-19 patients, one (1) support person is allowed per patient.