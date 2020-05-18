Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Hospital updates visitation policy for caregivers, support persons Full Story

Huntsville Hospital updates visitation policy for caregivers, support persons

Huntsville Hospital has new visitation guidelines for caregivers and support persons.

Posted: May 18, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Hospital system updated its visitation guidelines for caregivers and support persons.

Caregivers or support persons must be 16 years or older, have their temperature checked, wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing and sanitize their hands frequently.

The hospital system is also using “password protection” for communication between staff and family members. This means patients will provide a password that will be used for identification.

Huntsville Hospital says a point of contact and a support plan will also be established upon admission. Communication will happen a minimum of once daily, if desired.

For patients without coronavirus, one support person is allowed. Adult surgery patients who stay overnight are allowed to have one person after the patient is in their room.

For end-of-life care, one to two people are allowed to be with the patient.

For patients with coronavirus, the hospital requires education on risk and personal protective equipment.

For pediatric patients, the hospital says the following guidelines must be followed:

o All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

o For non Covid-19 pediatric patients, two (2) parents/caregivers are able to support the child with only one (1) person at the bedside.

o Pediatric patients having surgery may be escorted with their parents into Pre-op, return to their vehicle for the procedure, and then called back to recovery when the surgery is completed.

For patients in maternity care, these guidelines are in place:

o All persons are screened at the front entrance of Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

o For Non Covid-19 patients, one (1) support person is allowed per patient.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12086

Reported Deaths: 489
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1701101
Jefferson133374
Montgomery82320
Marshall6249
Lee44931
Shelby39919
Tallapoosa35857
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3344
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2729
Baldwin2548
Etowah20410
Elmore1926
DeKalb1922
Coffee1661
Dallas1463
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Sumter1274
Walker1260
Randolph1207
Lauderdale1132
Morgan1111
Autauga1104
Pike1060
Marengo1036
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox945
Colbert912
St. Clair901
Hale852
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour811
Pickens783
Talladega782
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount461
Escambia393
Henry391
Bullock351
Winston341
Coosa341
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe202
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 298
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson389344
Shelby372685
Trousdale13834
Rutherford84719
Sumner73941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Lake4040
Tipton4032
Hamilton34713
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2524
Putnam2355
Montgomery2062
Hardeman1820
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Dickson920
Fayette902
Cumberland891
Cheatham880
Bradley821
Macon813
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Maury630
Wayne630
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion321
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Hamblen252
Smith241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Obion191
Carter191
White180
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Warren150
Johnson150
Overton140
Perry130
Crockett131
Polk130
Cannon130
Chester120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Henderson120
Jackson110
Scott110
Giles100
Sequatchie100
Hardin90
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Houston60
Benton61
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00
Unassigned01

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events