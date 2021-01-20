Huntsville Hospital to administer 1,000 more coronavirus vaccines a week

Huntsville Hospital will start vaccinating a thousand more people a week starting the weekend of Jan. 30 and 31.

Adding two more days a week to the John Hunt Park coronavirus vaccine clinic will help ramp up the distribution of vaccines in Madison County, but more still needs to be done to increase vaccinations.

"So, by adding the weekend, we're adding a thousand a week extra. So, 500 Saturday, 500 Sunday new vaccines," said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice-President of Operations.

But in three weeks, 1,000 people a day will be getting the vaccine.

"So, the people coming back for their second dose and we'll still be doing 500 new doses. So, it's a pretty big operation," said Doughty.

And people in the community support the decision.

"I think it's a great idea. I think the faster people can get vaccinated the better," said Mary and Newell Witherspoon, vaccine recipients.

More vaccines being administered, though, means more staff.

Huntsville Hospital says they're hiring additional staff, but they have enough staff to cover the first several weekends of the vaccine clinic. The hospital will also need more vaccines.

"We're working closely with the state to increase our allotment to be able to cover the additional vaccines we'll do," said Doughty.

Especially if the hospital wants to add more vaccination sites.

"We're also looking for other community partners to step up and add locations themselves, but John Hunt will be our staple location for now," said Doughty.

The hospital is ramping up to 500 vaccines being administered a day, starting Friday. As more people get the first dose of the vaccine now, they will have to vaccinate twice as many people three weeks from now.