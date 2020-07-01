Huntsville Hospital to reopen John Hunt Park coronavirus test site due to high demand

Huntsville Hospital is reopening its John Hunt Park drive-thru coronavirus testing site on Monday due to an increase in the amount of people getting tested.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday at Huntsville City Hall. He said testing at the site will be available to people with or without symptoms.

The John Hunt site is expected to open Monday afternoon and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A doctor's order is not required.

Spillers said the John Hunt site will be open as long as there is a demand and adequate amount of testing.

He also said the system will be limiting testing at its Huntsville Fever and Flu Clinic to only people with symptoms. This will start on Monday. The site had to close early this week due to reaching capacity early.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Spillers announced five children are hospitalized with coronavirus. He said it’s the first time they’ve seen this during the pandemic. Read more here.