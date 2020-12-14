Huntsville Hospital to get first shipment of coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

Huntsville Hospital will receive its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the hospital, Jennifer Lapidus.

The U.S. gave the final go-ahead for the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine Friday evening.

The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective. Initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and nursing home residents first in line.

The Huntsville Hospital system said earlier this month that it expects to receive 6,825 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first round of distribution. Read more here.

We also spoke to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris about Alabama’s plan to distribute the vaccine. Read more here.

