Huntsville Hospital to administer its first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday

Huntsville Hospital will vaccinate its first health care worker Wednesday morning after the coronavirus vaccine arrived on Tuesday.

Inside Huntsville Hospital, workers have been doing dry runs of administering the vaccine to figure out the timing and logistics.

Hospital administrators have also done several table top demonstrations. That’s where they sit and discuss all the different phases of getting the vaccine administered.

The next step now is to schedule future appointments for employees to get the vaccine.

"We walked through a person entering a vaccine site, to how long it will take to do the paperwork, to how many steps they will take to get to the vaccine, how many stations we have," said Tracy Doughty, Senior Vice President of Huntsville Hospital Operations.

After hospital employees receive the vaccine, they will have to wait 30 minutes to be monitored for any side effects. Some of the side effects reported for the first dose of the vaccine include headaches and arm pain.

Around 50% of Huntsville Hospital employees who are eligible to get the vaccine plan to get it on the first round. Another 30% say they will get the vaccine on the second round.

Around 20% say they will wait longer to get the vaccine, or not get it at all.

"And then we have some people who don't get vaccines at all or they're worried about it. But I think as time goes on, as they see it's a good vaccine, they're seeing the side effects of their co-workers and the economy opening back up, I think that number will turn a little bit," said Doughty.

All those who get the shot will have to get the second shot 21 days later.

The state of Alabama has the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine ready for Huntsville Hospital. They just have to order it.

The hospital's current goal is to administer the over 6,000 vaccines in two weeks.

"Beyond that, there's not any concrete evidence or 100% for sure that we're going to get another shipment of Moderna or Pfizer. They say we will, but it's not written in stone yet," said Doughty.

Huntsville Hospital says they are getting some indication that they may receive more vaccines at the end of the year or at the beginning of 2021.