Huntsville Hospital testing for coronavirus at new locations

Huntsville Hospital will be testing for coronavirus at several different locations in Madison County next week.
The new locations will be in place of testing at the John Hunt Park site. About 300 tests will be done each day.
You can find the locations below:
Week of July 20 - 24
- Monday, July 20 at John Hunt Park from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 21 at Union Chapel MB Church on Winchester Road from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 22 at First MB Church on Blue Spring’s Road from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Thursday, July 23 at Union Chapel MB Church on Winchester Road from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Friday, July 24 at Progressive Union MB Church on Brandon Town Road from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.