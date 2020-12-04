Huntsville Hospital system expects to get 6,825 coronavirus vaccinations in first round of distribution

The Huntsville Hospital system expects to receive 6,825 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first round of distribution.

"The Huntsville Hospital Health System is pleased to be among the first hospitals in Alabama scheduled to receive an allocation of the Covid19 vaccine. At this point in time, we expect to receive 6,825 doses in the first round of distribution. We are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association to coordinate our activities with State and Federal requirements. This first round of vaccine is designated for front-line healthcare workers and our hospitals will follow their guidelines regarding who receives the vaccine. We recognize the interest in this topic and will share more information as we can. Everything is subject to change. We are grateful for the opportunity to begin this process."