Huntsville Hospital schedules drive-through coronavirus testing at two local churches

Huntsville Hospital is partnering with Thrive Alabama to offer drive-through coronavirus testing at two Madison County churches next week.

The clinics are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A doctor’s note isn’t required, but patients are asked to bring a photo ID and health insurance card.

Right now, it’s taking about a week to get results back.

You can find the schedule below:

Monday, Aug. 24 – No drive-through testing scheduled

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ, 124 Eastwood Drive, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Wednesday, Aug. 26 – No drive-through testing scheduled

Thursday, Aug. 27 – Meridianville Church of Christ, 12228 Hwy. 231, Meridianville, AL 35759

Friday, Aug. 28 – No drive-through testing scheduled