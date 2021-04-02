Huntsville Hospital says coronavirus vaccine waitlist not daunting, but good thing

As of Thursday there are nearly 60,000 people on the waiting list for Huntsville Hospital's coronavirus vaccination registration.

WAAY-31 spoke with the hospital's operation staff about how they work to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get it.

This number is publicly available on Huntsville Hospital's website for all to see and is updated every day.

It's a big number, but Huntsville Hospital officials say they're not discouraged.

In fact, they say it makes them happy.

"We think it's great as many people that want the vaccine are getting it. We're doing about 2,500 vaccines a week and we get about 5,000 vaccines from the state per week," said Tracy Doughty.

Doughty works in operations for Huntsville Hospital and he told us so far so good when it comes to vaccine distribution.

"Every single vaccine that we get, we give it to somebody and we pull off our list from our website," said Doughty.

Even though there are 58,000 people on the waiting list, Doughty told WAAY-31 he believes the number may actually be closer to 40,000 because people are going elsewhere to get the vaccine.

He also said there is no bias when it comes to giving them out, and they made their specific categories for a reason.

"We do our best to pull equally from each bucket to make sure we get different people from all those different buckets," he said.

We asked Doughty if we would have more locations added for vaccinations, even mass clinics, and he said right now there's no need.

"Currently today, we can handle everything we're doing at John Hunt Park. If we get a huge influx of vaccines, then we definitely will," he said.

Doughty did tell us they've asked the state for a larger batch of vaccines and if they get it, they may​​ open another location...

But so far so good.