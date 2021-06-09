Huntsville Hospital says more people are coming back for routine check-ups

As everyone is focused on keeping COVID at bay, doctors are urging people to not forget your routine check-ups.

Last year, we saw a decline in people going to their physicians and now, we're seeing it pick back up again.

WAAY-31 spoke with Huntsville Hospital about why they believe they're seeing more people back in waiting rooms.

Huntsville Hospital told us as of Wednesday, the number of people sick with COVID is probably at the lowest it's ever been.

With that, more people are going back to their scheduled doctor appointments and screenings.

The hospital says it's extremely important not to put those routine visits on the back burner.

"Currently we have 10 patients in Madison county, in Huntsville Hospital, with COVID-19. At the peak, it was 270-ish. So, the numbers have dropped dramatically," said Tracy Doughty.

Tracy Doughty is the Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital.

He told us he's proud to see fewer people sick with COVID.

Last year, at the peak of the pandemic, people were not going to their screenings and their routine check-ups out of fear of contracting the virus.

But, he says you must continue this practice for your health.

"We'd hate someone to have early cancer and put it off for time being and it progresses into a stage it didn't have to," said Doughty.

Doughty says more people are coming into offices and he believes it's because they feel more secure.

Many offices still ask for masks to be worn, conduct temperature checks and maintain social distancing so you can feel comfortable.

But at the end of the day, Doughty says remember your daily routine with COVID or not.

"Check yourself when you need to. When you're in large crowds or places you can't get away from folks, social distancing is still important but try and be normal," he said.

Doughty told us the hospital will be working to create new materials to remind people to check for cancer and even just everyday visits.