Huntsville Hospital says PPE supply is doing well for now

Huntsville Hospital

But in other parts of the state, there are issues.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 8:45 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into another month, doctors and nurses in some states warn of another personal protective equipment shortage.

The vice president of the supply chain for Huntsville Hospital said it is not close to running out of any personal protective equipment. Because the demand is so high and there's more people in the hospital, they have had to buy from outside usual contractors.

"Most of those vendors we had contracts with at the regular prices but they're only giving us our historical non-COVID volume levels of product," said Jeff Stephens, vice president of supply chain at Huntsville Hospital.

He said there's no shortage of PPE but, since March, getting a hold of things such as goggles, gloves and masks has been tedious at times.

He said they've turned to outside sources to get those items and most times it's priced much higher than normal.

But he says so far so good even with coronavirus cases skyrocketing.

"It's continuing to come in, knock on wood, and we have to be judicious with usage," he said.

Per CDC guidelines, some non-cloth masks can be reused.

The agency says face masks without elastic ties can be worn all day but should be thrown away once they're taken off.

But, it says those with the elastic can be re-used if taken off carefully.

But the one thing Stephens wants everyone to know is that the hospital is in a good place on PPE supply for now.

"To make sure everybody knows we have adequate quantities for the current level of patients we have and we check them everyday," he said.

Stephens said they check their inventory three times a day and make sure to buy PPE weeks in advance to avoid any shortage from happening.

