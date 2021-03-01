Huntsville Hospital reopens coronavirus vaccine waiting list due to increased allotment

Huntsville Hospital is getting more coronavirus vaccine doses.

It says the state increased its supply for the Community Vaccination Clinic, so it can now give 2,500 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week.

This will begin Monday, March 8.

As of Monday, there are more than 25,000 people on Huntsville Hospital’s vaccine waiting list. With this new allocation starting next week, it’s reopened its online portal for eligible people to be added.

People on the list will be called when a slot is available.