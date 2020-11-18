Clear

Huntsville Hospital prepares for potential coronavirus vaccines, upcoming therapeutic treatment

A deep-freezing refrigerator is already in place at the hospital to store the Pfizer vaccine when it's ready.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 9:37 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As companies like Pfizer and Moderna prepare to apply for authorization of their respective coronavirus vaccine treatments, facilities like Huntsville Hospital said they are prepared to accept as much as they can receive.

A deep-freezing refrigerator is already in place at the hospital to store the Pfizer vaccine when it's ready.

"And with that freezer, we can store anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 doses. And then also with the Moderna vaccine, we have a capacity to store about 30,000 doses for that vaccine as well," said Jonathan Edwards, the infectious diseases pharmacist for Huntsville Hospital.

He and others, like Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, said Alabama will likely not receive enough doses of vaccine the first round of distribution to cover all health care workers in the state. That also means that storage space won't be an issue.

"We'll probably be getting more of the Pfizer vaccine than the Moderna vaccine. And so, trying to take care of, primarily, the Madison County campuses of Huntsville Hospital and then once that additional vaccine becomes available, it might be more applicable to being more readily distributed," Edwards said.

In addition to preparing for the vaccine, Edwards said they are also making preparations for a new monoclonal antibody treatment from Eli Lilly and Company that was granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week.

"This type of therapy is actually a totally different way of looking at COVID. So, before, we had to wait until the patient basically got to the hospital before we provide them with any therapy because there really wasn't anything available as an outpatient," Edwards said.

According to the FDA, "The U.S. government has purchased 300,000 doses of bamlanivimab and committed that Americans will have no out-of-pocket costs for the medicine, although health care facilities may charge a fee for the product's administration."

The treatment is not authorized for those who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 or those who require oxygen. 

"With the preliminary studies, what they're seeing is actually a reduction in the number of patients that actually have to come to the emergency room or to the hospital if they receive this medication, this monoclonal antibody. And this is specifically prevalent in the patients that are elderly or that are obese. That's where we see the most benefit," Edwards said.

As of Wednesday, the treatment wasn't available in the community or at hospitals. Edwards said Alabama is expected to receive some quantity of bamlanivimab in the future, but how much has yet to be determined by the federal government.

He said more should be known within the next week or so.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 220848

Reported Deaths: 3301
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson28420476
Mobile18696342
Tuscaloosa11949149
Montgomery11709227
Madison11523120
Shelby916074
Baldwin777284
Lee727865
Calhoun570277
Morgan553542
Etowah544061
Marshall538453
Houston480037
DeKalb426034
Cullman379930
St. Clair376455
Limestone372342
Elmore372061
Lauderdale343152
Walker332696
Talladega318841
Colbert279239
Jackson274124
Blount259434
Autauga250637
Franklin235133
Dale219754
Coffee219514
Chilton209337
Dallas208730
Russell20873
Covington204732
Escambia188331
Tallapoosa161488
Chambers159548
Pike151114
Clarke150719
Marion129433
Winston114922
Marengo113923
Barbour11349
Geneva11188
Butler109941
Lawrence109835
Pickens108318
Bibb100417
Randolph95820
Cherokee91915
Washington88017
Hale87931
Clay85215
Henry8176
Lowndes76729
Fayette75715
Monroe73311
Cleburne68412
Crenshaw68030
Bullock67819
Macon66220
Conecuh64714
Perry6426
Wilcox60818
Lamar5887
Sumter53722
Choctaw41112
Greene37917
Coosa2734
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 320729

Reported Deaths: 3995
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby43700616
Davidson38719390
Knox16474126
Rutherford15635134
Hamilton14919125
Williamson989268
Sumner8312126
Wilson637769
Out of TN617645
Montgomery570577
Putnam545173
Sullivan539477
Maury512548
Washington512588
Madison471896
Blount455749
Bradley449830
Sevier425027
Unassigned409310
Robertson328248
Tipton313833
Hamblen308456
Dyer288647
Gibson271360
Greene259166
Anderson248825
Dickson246126
Coffee245136
Bedford234324
Lawrence233926
Carter230945
Obion229138
Cumberland222433
McMinn218650
Hardeman213535
Warren207816
Roane205217
Loudon204916
Fayette201937
Jefferson197428
Weakley194534
Lauderdale188320
Trousdale187410
Monroe184942
Franklin176029
Wayne17268
Hawkins167031
Henderson165930
Macon165227
Hardin163525
White158017
Marshall152015
Haywood150629
Carroll147630
Cocke147026
Rhea144828
Overton143134
Cheatham138616
Campbell136320
Johnson133718
McNairy132631
Lincoln130410
Giles129340
Smith128917
Henry126115
Bledsoe11174
Lake11165
Fentress110019
Crockett106725
Hickman103117
DeKalb99620
Marion99115
Chester90119
Decatur82611
Grainger82410
Scott7816
Grundy70414
Unicoi69318
Claiborne6739
Lewis6719
Benton66913
Union6575
Cannon6312
Jackson6297
Humphreys6107
Polk60714
Morgan5816
Houston54919
Stewart51914
Clay48517
Sequatchie4645
Perry44218
Meigs42710
Pickett34512
Moore3432
Van Buren2902
Hancock1343

Most Popular Stories

Community Events