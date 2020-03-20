Huntsville Hospital partners with HudsonAlpha for coronavirus testing

Huntsville Hospital is now partnering with a non-profit to offer coronavirus testing that could get results back in just hours.

The hospital is now sending some patients to HudsonAlpha to be tested for coronavirus to help them quickly determine who has the virus.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said this allows them to quickly determine if patients have coronavirus. Before, they were waiting days just to get test results. He explained this will take some strain off resources.

However, they are only sending high priority cases to the lab or ones that are taking up a lot of resources, so they don't overwhelm the lab.

"We've got 48 patients in our emergency departments. That is all of our hospitals across North Alabama. That's not just Huntsville main. We've got 39 inpatients in all of our hospitals that we are waiting on test results," Spillers said.

Right now, there are around 400 open beds in the hospital system and more than 1,000 patients are being treated for different illnesses and injuries.

As for the testing at HudsonAlpha, we learned they are still required to report any positive cases to the state even though they're a private lab.

