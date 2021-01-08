Huntsville Hospital opens waiting list for people 75 and older to get coronavirus vaccine

Huntsville Hospital has made a form for people ages 75 and older to be put on a waiting list to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

It says “Huntsville Hospital was pleased to learn today from the Alabama Department of Public Health that the COVID-19 vaccination program will be expanded to include people 75 years and older effective January 18, 2021.”

In order to join the waiting list for an appointment at the hospital's vaccination clinic, you must complete the form here. It says completing the form is not a guarantee for an appointment, as there is a limited supply and there are 24,000 people 75 years or older in Madison County.