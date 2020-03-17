Huntsville Hospital opens fever, flu clinic to help in coronavirus fight

Huntsville Hospital is opening a Fever & Flu Clinic to help it manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The clinic will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 120 Governors Drive, the southwest corner of Governors Drive and Franklin Street directly across from the hospital.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The hospital sent these tips in a news release:

Who should come to the Fever & Flu Clinic?

Children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19. Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam. Not all patients will be tested for COVID-19.

If you come to the Fever & Flu Clinic:

Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car. Patients will wait in their car until they are contacted by cell phone or by the hospital attendant when it’s time to come inside for evaluation. Only the patient will be allowed inside the building, unless the patient is a child between 6-18 years of age or an elderly person who needs assistance.

Please bring the following items with you:

Your photo ID, insurance card and cell phone, if you have one. The clinic visit will be billed to your health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.

Anyone with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

