Huntsville Hospital opens appointment-only coronavirus vaccine clinic

Huntsville Hospital is opening an appointment-only coronavirus vaccine clinic.

The Community Vaccination Clinic to provide residents 75 and older with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be at the Jaycees Building in John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

It opens Monday, and you must sign up for the waiting list online.

To join, go to www.huntsvillehospital.org and click “COVID-19 vaccination for people 75 and older.”

Complete the online form and then click Submit.

Hospital staff will contact those on the waiting list to schedule their vaccination appointment.

You must have an appointment to be seen at the Community Vaccination Clinic.

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said there are no more appointments available to receive the vaccine at county health departments.