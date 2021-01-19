Huntsville Hospital opens coronavirus vaccine center at John Hunt Park.

On Monday, Huntsville Hospital finished up its soft-opening for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in Phase 1-B. So, first responders and people 75 years and older went to John Hunt Park to get their first dose of the vaccine.

By the end of Monday, about 200 people rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Jaycee Community Building. Huntsville Hospital started off with 200 vaccine appointments. They plan to gradually increase that number throughout the week so more people can get vaccinated each day.

An appointment is required to get vaccinated through Huntsville Hospital.

One woman that got the vaccine on Monday said she's looking forward to finally go back to a restaurant and be out and about once she gets the second dose of the vaccine.

“We’ve been really isolated. We have obeyed all of the rules and stayed at home by ourselves, and so, it’s lonely, and I’m looking forward to being able to mix it up with people," said Ann Bandgren.

You can get on Huntsville Hospital's vaccine waitlist by clicking here.